Inspiring Success Story of Portabl, Founded by Charlee Jeunehomme, Laurent Wéry and Thomas Castro

While many incredible success stories were born in house garages, Portabl’s began in an old dovecote in the heart of Belgium.

Oftentimes, we hear that innovation comes from the most eccentric ideas. But in their case, it was a pretty simple one, guided by a corporate mission, i.e., “Reinventing portability and efficiency of people all around the world on a day-to-day basis”.

The company started in 2015 from a simple idea and Charlee’s passion to enter the startup world. He has always been captivated by the stories which started in the Silicon Valley garages. It all started from a personal need and after proof of his concept handmade, he clearly understood that it was a need of millions of laptop users around the world.

Charlee Jeunehomme, with Laurent Wéry and Thomas Castro, successfully invented the world’s first triple screen extension for laptops on a single USB cable. To bring the first device of a wide range to market, it took several thousand hours of hard work and sweat, intense R&D, and designs. From a simple idea in 2015 to now proudly meeting the needs of millions of people all around the world. The ultimate goal at Portabl is to offer more portability and efficiency to millions of laptop users. Allowing them to work from anywhere, whether it’s a coffee shop or office.

The company’s values and missions, as stated by Charlee Jeunehomme, Laurent Wéry, and Thomas Castro, founders of Portabl:

“Our everyday mission is to make your life much easier and help you adapt to a brand-new way of working. All thanks to the ever-changing technology, we are able to do everything possible to promote productivity and mobility”.

Charlee Jeunehomme, along with his associates Laurent Wéry and Thomas Castro are the first people in the world to:

On The Electronic Side: have conceived and designed the architecture of the Synergy System communication (Portabl® Synergy System), the electronic board, the technology, and the interface. Making it a world first to combine 2 power cables and 2 video signal cables through a single USB cable.

On The Mechanical Side: have invented the permanent data and power content stream Portabl® Constant Stream) a system allowing 2 full-HD screens to slide to the left and right of a laptop screen, without any display break.



This is definitely just the beginning of a long and extraordinary story. Portabl is constantly improving its technology and products. Along with pioneering in a whole new era, they are also in search of startups sharing the same big dreams and ready to do anything to design the solutions of tomorrow.