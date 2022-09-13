Instagram Reels Struggling to Compete with TikTok, Report

Instagram Reels feature is struggling to compete with TikTok, a new report claims.

Meta-owned app Instagram introduced feature reels of short videos to rival TikTok.

However, this addition to Instagram has so far failed to capture the attention of users.

A Wall Street Journal report cited an internal Meta document as saying that Instagram users spend 17.6 million hours a day watching Reels videos, while TikTok users spend 197.8 million hours a day watching videos.

The document, released in August, claimed that user engagement minutes for Reels had dropped to 13.6 percent.

According to the report, Instagram Reels is facing issues such as a lack of right content creators and a lack of original content.

The document stated that only 2.3 million of the 1.1 million creators post to the platform each month.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but the results so far have been encouraging,” a META spokesperson said.

Meta has set up a $1 billion fund to capture the attention of interesting content creators on Facebook and Instagram.

Out of this fund, $120 million has been distributed among the creators of Instagram Reels.

Earlier in August, a report said that given the popularity of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube have introduced new features to discourage the trend of cross-platform sharing among users.

Most users still post original videos on TikTok first, after which these videos are posted on other platforms.

