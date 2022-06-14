Microsoft is shutting down Internet Explorer after 27 years!

Microsoft announced that its oldest browser is expected to retire tomorrow, June 15, 27 years after its release in 1995.

Microsoft said in the released statement said, “We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure, and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built-in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge”.

Microsoft Edge will replace Internet Explorer, while the retiring browser will go out of support for certain versions of Windows 10.

The company has encouraged its users “to start enjoying a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience” with its Edge browser.