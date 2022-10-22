New Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is the Perfect Blend of Fashion and Style

The new Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is a fashion statement due to its unique design elements, like the color-changing photo chromatic back and a primary 64megapixel camera sensor at the back, which has some of the best features in this price bracket. This primary camera sensor offers a wide range of unique features like Optical Image Stabilization for those action shots and provides an RGBW lens, which captures white light well for those low-light shots at night. The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian also offers the slimmest bezels of any handset in the world, at only 0.98mm, making it classier to hold and a style statement.

Being the style statement it is, the Camon 19 Pro has made its way to famous platforms like Tiktok. Tiktok is one of the most famous platforms for people in Pakistan to follow trends and be a part of them. Recently, TECNO collaborated with Tiktok Influencers, which included Areeka Haq and Minahil Malik, among others, in what was dubbed #ColorChangingMobile. In these collaborations, the Influencers styled themselves with the TECNO Camon 19 pro-Mondrian, displayed its beautiful design, and reiterated its crucial design elements. This trend is trending on Tiktok as well as on Instagram reels!

Camon 19 Pro shows us how you can style your outfits and device together when it collaborates with a leading Fashion Label, BTW. This collaboration highlights how the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is a fashion statement and can be styled with outfits from BTW! The Fusion of Mondrian edition and the BTW’S outfits were showcased in a DVC, which cast models known for their sense of fashion. Some prominent names included Sachal Afzal, Laiba Khan Lodhi, Zahib Malik, and Momina Tariq Awan. Hamza Vanice, the head designer at BTW, talked about how the ideology of TECNO and BTW was the same: both brands were striving to provide innovative and unique designs to their customers.

Camon 19 Pro is the best choice for Fashionistas looking for a phone that is as good-looking as their outfit! The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition will help you stand apart from the crowd and look good. The price of the TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is PKR 51,999, which is available to buy in both online and offline markets.