The Fantastic OPPO F21 Pro Kicks Off First Sales Day in Pakistan

OPPO’s latest iteration in the F series, the OPPO F21 Pro goes on sale today in Pakistan. With the country’s first Sony IMX709 flagship sensor, Microlens, and robust 4500mAh battery that comes with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging, the OPPO F21 Pro ensures an exceptional user experience. It will come in two stunning colors including Cosmic Black and the unique Sunset Orange. It is now available nationwide and at ‘Daraz’ with the retail price of PKR 52,999/-. You can also avail an exciting offer, with every purchase of OPPO F21 Pro, you will get a voucher of PKR 2500 on OPPO Enco buds.

The Fantastic OPPO F21 Pro includes innovative imaging and performance aspects while incorporating a stylish modern design that features the industry’s first fiberglass-leather design. The phone has a lychee-grain leather finish which is waterproof and wear-resistant. Its exceptional flat-edged design is thoughtfully crafted to transport the device to a wonderful realm. Its impressive processor, slim body, powerful cameras, and exquisite appearance will prove to be popular among trendsetters and tech enthusiasts.

The phone has a powerful 4500 mAh battery that comes with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology. Powered by a 680 4G chipset with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM, which can be extended by 5GB, the phone promises great performance and power efficiency.

The IMX709 sensor, co-developed by OPPO and Sony, delivers to the front camera for the first time both greatly improved and entirely new features. It includes a 32 MP Selfie camera which provides clear and vivid lighting even in low light conditions. With OPPO F21 Pro’s Selfie HDR function it’s now easier than ever to snap brighter and more natural-looking selfies in the presence of a strong backlight. The OPPO F21 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement for photos and videos. It has a primary lens with a resolution of 64MP, a 2MP microsensor, and a 2MP depth camera. The first and only Microlens, which magnifies subjects by 15 and 30 times. Microlens, allows the OPPO F21 Pro to explore a new, microscopic universe via photo or even video. In addition, the Orbit Light surrounds the Microlens camera as a fill light, resulting in images that are uniformly lighted and engaging.

First time in OPPO F Series, OPPO F21 Pro is carrying the ColorOS 12 which emphasizes diversity with an all-new structure based on an internationalized approach. ColorOS 12’s page layouts and interactions have been redesigned to make more space. As a result, the user interface is simple and uncluttered, allowing you to concentrate on what matters most.

Browsing and consuming information has never been easier thanks to smart AI sensing algorithms and intelligent translation on F21 Pro. With Air Gestures on F21 Pro, you can mute a call with a swipe-up gesture or scroll up and down on pages within apps like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok without touching the device.

At OPPO, we handle data privacy and information security at levels that exceed industry standards. Smart Notification Hiding helps protect your privacy when using your phone in public areas.

Over the years, the OPPO F series has made significant advancements, including the introduction of VOOC charging, an improved camera, a larger screen, and new color options and designs. Labelled as a “Fantastic” phone, this new device combines cutting-edge technology with a vibrant style and chic design. The phone will be available for purchase at a retail price of PKR 52,999/- at Daraz and in stores nationwide.