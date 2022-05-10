Pakistan successfully prevents cyber attack on its government website

Pakistan successfully has prevented a cyber attack on its governmental website, it emerges on Tuesday.

The sources in the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) confirm that the website was restored within a short time.

The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) has successfully thwarted an attempted cyberattack on its National Telecom Corporation (NTC) system.

NTC is an official Telecom/ICT service provider to the Government of Pakistan.

According to the IT ministry, the attack was launched on the networking website at 11:30 am Tuesday which was prevented because of a “safe cyber security system” in place.

As reported, attempts were made of trying to block the internet traffic through distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

IT Ministry Islamabad officials have confirmed that no data was stolen in DDoS Attack.

“Government and private websites were under attack. And no data not been stolen,” it added.

“Details from all relevant institutions have been asked. Secretary IT has convened a meeting tomorrow,” IT Ministry officials said.