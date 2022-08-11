Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to provide internet facility to its passengers on flights, emerges today.

As reported, the management of the national flag carrier airline has decided to provide internet facilities to its passengers during air travel.

The internet facility will be provided in 14 A320 airbuses and 10 Boeing 777 planes of the PIA.

For this purpose, the management has started the installation of internet devices on the planes.

The decision was made on the special instructions of Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

As reported, the PIA officials have sought recommendations from the firms willing to the installation of the in-flight entertainment system.