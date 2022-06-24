PUBG MOBILE Strives to Promote Pakistan’s Beautiful Landscapes

Taking inspiration from the vision of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to help mainstream tourism in the country, PUBG MOBILE, Pakistan’s No. 1 gaming platform, is working towards bringing attention to Pakistan’s stunning scenery and beautiful culture both online as well as offline, which can be further supported with patronage from Pakistan’s foremost tourism authority.

From the rivers in Sindh and Punjab to the snow-capped mountains in Gilgit-Baltistan, PUBG MOBILE Pakistan’s users will get to travel across the plains and plateaus and numerous national monuments through PUBGM’s in-game activity that takes players on a virtual tour of the country from June 13 to July 3.

During the campaign, PUBG MOBILE’s users will win exciting prizes upon completing tasks while immersing themselves in the social and cultural experience that the region offers. To spread this message of positivity, PUBGM has branded a bus operating on the most popular route which includes Kalma Chowk in Lahore, taking the Canal Road to Thokar Niaz Baig and Faizabad in Rawalpindi. Players will be able to take photos and join the online activity to claim their rewards.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawar Naeem, Country Head Pakistan, Tencent Games said, “This is an exciting initiative to highlight Pakistan’s most popular tourist attractions by featuring them in the virtual space of PUBG MOBILE. We want to promote Pakistan’s beauty in line with the vision of PTDC by sharing the untapped potential of the country based on its diverse topography and provide our users with a highly immersive experience”.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.0 Update is available now! Download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.