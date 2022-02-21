Get Real Power of 6nm in Your Hands with realme 9i – Open for Pre-orders in Pakistan

Fans of realme across Pakistan can rejoice at the exciting news that the launch of realme 9i is taking place today. realme is announcing the price for their next-level power product realme 9i at 07:00 PM on their official Facebook page along with opening pre-orders that run from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2022. All for the exciting price of PKR 36,999/-.

realme’s deep commitment to the democratization of technology is underscored with their tech-leap in the realme 9 Series that gets all the advanced, flagship features for an economical price point. This commitment is carried forward with the latest smartphone in the number series – the realme 9i. Next-level power, stunning photography capabilities, and long-lasting battery life are only some of the main strengths offered by the new handset.

The pre-order for realme 9i kicks-off on Monday, February 21, 2022, and brings an exciting offer to the table for consumers. As a special gift for pre-ordering the new phone, realme is giving away the realme Buds Classic with every order! However, don’t wait too long to snatch this deal, as the pre-order window ends on Friday, February 25, 2022, and with it the exclusive Buds Classic bundle offer will expire.

The new realme 9i comes in two exciting color variants: Prism Blue and Prism Black. A single memory variant exists for the realme 9i which comes with 6GB RAM (expandable up to 11GB with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology) and 128GB ROM. The realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor allows for a faster, smoother user experience with its 6nm Advanced Process which is further supported by the 90Hz refresh rate display. The 50MP AI Triple Camera comes with multiple tools to help you capture the perfect shot such as a 2MP Macro Lens, and a 2MP Black & White Lens. The battery life becomes a worry of the past with the deadly combination of the realme 9i’s 33W Dart Charge and its massive 5,000mAh battery.

After much anticipation, it can be revealed that the realme 9i will go on sale for PKR 36,999/- following its launch. So, head down to your nearest local mobile store and access next-level power by pre-ordering the new smartphone!