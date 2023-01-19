TECNO’s #ShotOnTECNO Campaign engages Fans

TECNO is one of the most famous emerging consumer brands for the youth due to its futuristic phones and exciting campaigns. These campaigns are engaging; hence, these devices and the brand are top-rated among gen Z. TECNO has always worked to collaborate with their users and brought exciting competitions and campaigns to involve their existing users and share their favorite moments regarding their devices with them.

Under the hashtag #ShotOnTECNO, TECNO initiated a campaign asking users to take pictures from their TECNO devices and share them using the hashtags #ShotOnTECNO and #CelebrateWithTECNO. Users from all over Pakistan submitted their pictures under different themes, including nature, street photography, landscape, and black and white. Hence, users celebrated TECNO’s technological advancements and the prowess of their capable devices.

This kind of creative campaign help TECNO distinguish itself from other brands in terms of user engagement. Apart from regular users, TECNO also collaborated with seasoned Photographers who also shot pictures using their TECNO devices to highlight the device’s capability and its camera unit’s effectiveness.

The photographers involved in this collaboration were Ilyaas Allaah Buksh, Ans Shah, and Omar Rahman. Ilyaas Allaah Buksh is a famed photographer who is known to take beautiful landscape pictures and tries to display the beauty of Baluchistan through this photography.

Ans Shah is another up-and-coming photography talent specializing in street photography and captures impressive moments in action through this lens! He also works on nighttime portrait photography, for which TECNO devices are highly beneficial. Their specialized camera units and advanced lens allow for unique nighttime photography.

Omar Rahman is another photographer who is famous for low exposure and dim light photography! TECNO devices like Camon 19 Pro offers a camera pro mode in which you can control the exposure and aperture, which is perfect for this type of photography.

Hence, we can say that TECNO offers devices perfect for young people keen to explore the world with their devices!