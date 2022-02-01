TCL Launches QLED C725 as Zalmi TV for PSL 7

TCL Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV is proud to launch the exclusive Zalmi TV C725 QLED for PSL 7. The fans are once again treated with additional offers like an Extended 3 Year Warranty and TCL Zalmi premium merchandise with every purchase of Zalmi TV. The offer is valid till 15th April 2022 or till stocks last.

Order now and get exclusive gifts!

The premium QLED TV range is bound to enhance the experience of watching cricket at home. With premium features such as Quantum Dot Panel Technology, Dolby Vision (Highest HDR Standard), HDR 10+, and 100% colour volume, the TV range is bound to show you PSL with the best picture quality.

C725 is equipped with an Onkyo sound system and Dolby Atmos which will give fans the ultimate stadium-like experience. The QLED range comes with a beautiful full-screen bezel-less design. Further, this series is equipped with the latest Hands-Free Voice Control, IPQ Engine, MEMC, Micro Dimming, AI technology, and TCL Android OS to give the full smart experience. 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches C725 are available at PKR 124,900/- PKR 149,900/-, PKR 219,900, and PKR 329,900/- respectively.

TCL Pakistan’s Head of Marketing, Majid Khan Niazi, hinted that he was thrilled about another successful collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi. He quoted, ” Cricket has always been close to the hearts of the people of or country. Also, it’s our 5th year with Peshawar Zalmi and we plan to take this partnership to a much larger scale than before. To celebrate this partnership this year we have launched the new edition of Zalmi TV which includes an extended 3-year warranty and TCL Zalmi premium gift box.”

TCL Electronics is one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally.

According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand TV market share in Pakistan ranks No. 1. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs to audio and smart home appliances.