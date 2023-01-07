TECNO’s Flagship device, Phantom X2, is set to rival premium devices on the market

The Phantom series of TECNO is a premium label responsible for producing sleek devices that are more technologically advanced and cater to a select market.

This new series revamped the previous generation of Phantom devices considerably. The new Phantom X2 series offer a bigger battery, a more advanced camera setup, and a faster processor.

This series offers two phones, the Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro. Both the devices offer the world’s first retractable lens and a super-fast Dimensity 9000 5G Chip from MediaTek, which puts it far ahead of the competition.

There are some minor differences in both models of the Phantom X2. The base model lacks the retractable lens and offers a 64MP ultra-precise night vision camera module. The Phantom X2 pro, coupled with a Retractable lens and its primary 50MP lens, offers a unique camera experience.

Camera

The Phantom X2 Pro offers features that can be compared to a professional camera. This device features an industry-first Retractable portrait lens, which allows users to take fantastic portrait pictures from a 65mm focal length. This portrait lens is coupled with a 50MP camera lens with a large aperture. The lens and the camera work together to deliver fantastic quality portraits with outstanding Bokeh effects. More sensors in the camera unit include a 7P lens, which allows the lens to take in more light for brighter pictures and better low-light results!

The Phantom X2 offers an RGBW lens, increasing light intake by more than 50% for better low-light modes and photography. Nighttime photography has always suffered in smartphones, but the Phantom X2 takes care of this by providing a super low night mode, which improves the sharpness of the pictures and reduces the noise levels to deliver outstanding results.

Design

The Phantom X2 and X2 Pro have been given a unique unibody double curved design to make it match its futuristic technology with a futuristic design. The lens and the camera unit are housed beautifully on the back of the device so that the bump is not too much to be felt. The bump is housed inside a 3.5D lunar crater, which ensures maximum smoothness.

The Phantom X2 Pro Eco-Friendly edition is a unique edition device with a back made of recycled materials. It is perfect for people who are conscious of their carbon footprint and want to do their part in making the world a better place.

Performance

One of the most prominent features of this device is the MediaTek Powerful Dimensity 9000 4nm 5G chip. This device is the world’s first 4nm chip, which offers some of the smoothest experiences.

This robust chipset set means faster performance in every aspect, photography, gaming, and general usage.

The Phantom X2 and X2 Pro come with 12GB RAM and 256GB of memory. This device offers a smooth experience and surpasses users’ expectations. All of these features would only be useful if you had the charge to use them.

Hence TECNO has given this Flagship device a powerful 5160 mAh battery.