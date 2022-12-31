Haier Brand Seminar 2023 all set celebrate technology

Haier is the only IoT ecosystem brand in the world to be named four years in a row as BrandZ’s “Most Valuable Global Brands”. For consecutive 13 years, Haier has led Euromonitor International’s Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings. Three of the firms owned by the Haier Group are publicly traded, and its subsidiary, Haier Smart Home, is featured on the Fortune Global 500. Seven premium international brands owned by the Haier Group include Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, AQUA, and Candy.

When it comes to being a leader in the home appliance sector, Haier has established a great reputation. This year, Haier is back with its most exciting event. Yes, we are referring to the Haier Brand Seminar 2023!

At this annual event, Haier showcases its innovative products, its extensive distribution network, and the efforts of its dealers across the nation.

By bringing innovation to life and sharing it with hundreds of thousands of eager consumers in the form of inventive products, this yearly extravaganza celebrates another year of greatness. On the other hand, Haier will celebrate its authorised dealers and distribution networks throughout Pakistan during the seminar to acknowledge and praise their tremendous efforts.

Pakistan has proven to be a disruptive market for Haier with tremendous unrealized potential. As part of its commitment to providing only the best for its customers. The company introduced IoT equipment to transform everyday living into something remarkable and smart.

The Haier Brand Seminar 2023 will be a celebration of technology. Join the Haier Live Stream on January 4, 2023, and stay up to speed on all the news by following Haier on their main social media channels.