The Revolutionary Update – Free Fire OB34

People are increasingly inclined to test new products and technologies to make their lives and work easier through innovation, thanks to technological breakthroughs all over the world. Similar parallel improvements are currently occurring in the gaming business, with gamers adjusting to new sorts of games and modes, compelling publishers to demonstrate a commitment to user involvement. Battle Royale games have been on the increase since 2017, with smartphone gaming gaining market share in comparison to computer and console gaming genres.

With many new games creating competitive platforms, esports has grown commonplace around the world. With its unique features and animations, Free Fire has had a significant impact on the gaming industry. Young people, in particular, are becoming more interested in playing Battle Royale games on their smartphones, with games like Free Fire catering to their needs and making the game more enjoyable for the gaming community.

Gamers are ecstatic to hear about the game’s wonderful new additions this month, as well as Free Fire’s focus on providing a wide variety of entertaining content and experiences that allow players to combat in style even before the game begins.

The fantastic enhancements that Free Fire is bringing in the new OB34 have surprised the gaming industry. Let’s have a look at the new features of Free Fire’s latest software, OB34:

Free Fire now has a new look on the rank game page, which includes:

A quick overview of important rewards on the road from Gold to Master on the left

Entrances to the exchange store

Preview of the new fashion bundle updated in the exchange store for the current season

Players can now see the new season rewards in the animation

An Updated Rank Reward Adjustment

Despite the gun skins for Gold rank, clothes for Heroic, and exclusive time-limited call-sign for Grandmaster, they will add major rewards for Platinum, Diamond, and Master, which are time-limited purple weapon skins and exclusive time-limited emotes.

A new fashion bundle will be added to the exchange store each season. Players can exchange each part at a time.

Season rewards (sent at the beginning of a new season if players achieve a certain level last season) will be canceled.

The Optimization of a High-Rank Experience

If the gap between Heroic and Master seemed too large, Free Fire has split the BR Heroic into 5 stages to show your progress improving on the way to Master. Free Fire is preparing to do this for CS in future updates.

Updated the look of Master rank icons to make it easier to distinguish Master I/II/III/IV.

Players who have achieved Master now have a fancier heroic emblem.

Airdrop Adjustment in Battle Royale

Airdrop now has a breath effect on each corner, and the effect disappears after the main items are picked up.

There are different levels of airdrops, and different levels have different light beam visual effects. The level of the airdrop increases through the game processes

It comes in 3 different levels which include:

Level 1: Normal gold light beam

Level 2: Gold light beam with orange visual effect

Level 3: Gold light beam with red visual effect

Advanced Item Light Effects in Battle Royale

Different levels of advanced items and light effects will have differentiated design

Light colors include some lavish colors which will attract the gamers.

-Purple- Gold Gun I, 1887, Lv3 Helmet/Backpack/Armor, etc.

-Gold- Gold Gun II, LV4 Helmet/Backpack/Armor, special props (treasure key, special accessories, etc.)

-Gold II- Gold Gun III

-Red- Airdrop Gun

-Red II- Airdrop Gold Gun

Along with many interesting updates in Craftland.

Don’t forget to update OB34 in Free Fire on 25/5. Many exciting updates are waiting for you!