The Strong Performing Camon 19 Neo; A Great choice for Tech lovers

TECNO’s latest innovation, Camon 19 Neo is making rounds in Pakistan with its cool features and stylish design. The brand is already acclaimed for its advanced camera technology, but this time it has fused the world of aesthetics in Camon 19 Neo. The versatile smartphone has cast a spell on fans with its superb performance.

Camon 19 Neo has extraordinary camera features which challenge your inner photographer. The Bright Night Portrait, Softlight Selfie, and Video Bokeh features make it stand out among its competitors. Not many smartphones have Video Bokeh Mode but Camon 19 Neo has it in front and back cameras. That’s a treat for TikTokers as they can make fun videos with the front camera too. And Vloggers can shoot professional quality videos as well, and that too in the dark! How awesome is that!

Another treat for Vloggers is that Camon 19 Neo shoots videos in 2K resolution. It captures the details of the scene better with more vivid yet realistic colors while maintaining the sharpness of the videos. With such extraordinarily advanced features, it’s astonishing that the phone is available for just PKR 37,999.

But that’s not it, there’s more! Camon 19 Neo’s 48 MP main lens with a 0.8 um large sensor captures better light and enables the photographers to capture illuminated photos in dim lighting. Its Super Night mode is specifically designed for noise reduction and sharper photos at night. TECNO fans are super impressed by this device considering these amazing camera features.

Moreover, the youngsters are more attracted to its stylish design and display. Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inches IPS FHD+ display, which allows Netflix enthusiasts to stream the OTT platform in 1080p HD resolution. That’s as clear as it gets! Now Netflix streamers can enjoy a rich visual experience even without draining the battery quickly.

What’s more is that, with the Helio G85 processor, the gamers can enjoy PUBG with 40 fps on an enhanced display. And if needed, the RAM can be extended up to 5GB through its Memory fusion technology so the phone will not lag at all.

With such superb performance, Camon 19 Neo has elevated the brand’s reputation and impressed its fan. It is a must-have phone for tech lovers, so go ahead and get it from your nearest retailer.