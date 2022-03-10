Oyeyeah
TikTok crashes down

TikTok users are complaining that all of their videos have been deleted

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
TikTok crashes down leaving thousands of users frustrated.

As being reported, the glitch first began at around 12 pm GMT with the problems still ongoing.

However, there is still no official word about what had caused the problem.

Thousands of users of the popular short video sharing platform are currently complaining that the app is down. 

User reports indicate TikTok is having problems since 6:57 AM EST, according to Downdetector.

 

TikTok users are also complaining that all of their videos have been deleted.

 

TikTok users flock to Twitter to inquire if the app was down or was it their bad internet connection.

 

 

A TikTok user named 2ShortGaming said: “Anyone knows why my TikTok videos disappeared overnight? Analytics show my videos, but I have no messages about them being taken down.”

 

 

