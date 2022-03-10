TikTok crashes down leaving thousands of users frustrated.

As being reported, the glitch first began at around 12 pm GMT with the problems still ongoing.

However, there is still no official word about what had caused the problem.

Thousands of users of the popular short video sharing platform are currently complaining that the app is down.

User reports indicate TikTok is having problems since 6:57 AM EST, according to Downdetector.



User reports indicate TikTok is having problems since 6:57 AM EST. https://t.co/XTqQicEGuf RT if you're also having problems #tiktokdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 10, 2022

TikTok users are also complaining that all of their videos have been deleted.

WHEN TIKTOK IS DOWN AND YOU CAN'T EVEN SEE YOUR OWN VIDEOS ANYMORE #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/GEMMyE2RUb — 🎭TC Concenity🎭 (@TC_Concenity) March 10, 2022

TikTok users flock to Twitter to inquire if the app was down or was it their bad internet connection.

Is it just my bad wifi or is tiktok down #tiktokdown — Gina (@itzginaxoxo) March 10, 2022

is it just me or is tiktok showing this for everyone that has videos posted ?? #tiktok #tiktokbroken #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/apqQJYpYxA — ً (@ariirems) March 10, 2022

A TikTok user named 2ShortGaming said: “Anyone knows why my TikTok videos disappeared overnight? Analytics show my videos, but I have no messages about them being taken down.”