TikTok removes more than 15 million videos from Pakistan in second quarter of 2022

TikTok removed more than 15 million videos from Pakistan in the second quarter of 2022.

It emerges on Friday as the world’s leading short-form video-sharing platform released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q2 2022 — April-June 2022.

As reported, 113,809,300 videos were removed globally, which represents about 1% of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

15,351,388 videos were removed from Pakistan for violating community guidelines, making the country ranked second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down in Q2 2022.

Nearly 97% of those videos were removed within 24 hours of being, while 98% were removed before a user reported them, and 97% were removed before having any views.

Furthermore, the platform has also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with spam videos posted by those accounts.

Since last quarter, TikTok has identified 33 new misinformation claims that resulted in the removal of 58,000 videos from the platform globally.

The report also revealed that in the second quarter of 2022, the total volume of ads removed for violating advertising policies and guidelines decreased.