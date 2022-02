Twitter goes down globally on Friday evening!



The micro-blogging platform is reportedly inaccessible to thousands of users across the globe, Downdetector reported.

According to Downdetector, which reports outages of websites and platforms, more than 37,000 users across the world have reported that they cannot access the platform.

