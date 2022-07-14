Twitter goes down in Pakistan!

The microblogging site Twitter appears to have broken, for some of its users in Pakistan.

On Wednesday evening, Twitter experienced major international outages; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering, as reported.



A quick glance at Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, showed that people have been experiencing issues with Twitter.

User reports indicate problems on Twitter:

Twitter is currently suffering what appears to be a significant outage, with users unable to log in to the app or website.

There’s been no official confirmation of the issues from the @Twitter or @TwitterSupport pages at the time of writing as we can’t access the platform.

Social media users flocked to the Downdetector site to lodge complaints.

This is a developing story.