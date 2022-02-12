VIVO smartphone equipped with drone camera now available in Pakistan!

The world’s first smartphone having a flying camera will cost Rs 2,07,999/-

The new smartphone by vivo has some extraordinary features that have already left Pakistanis impressed, including Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry who praised the innovative new model.

Waooow beautiful idea https://t.co/I5jDRQj5CY — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 9, 2022

This is the first flying camera phone in the world with some outstanding features that include:

200 megapixels Quad camera setup beside the LED flashlight.

By Display, It Offers a Super AMOLED 6.9 inches display to watch all videos with HDR Sensors along with corning Gorilla Glass 7 Protections sensor.

Long-lasting battery, impressive display, and awesome specs.

This smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that presented 5G connectivity.

By software sensor, the device manufactured by the Operating System Android 12.

Ram Size is 8/ 12 GB with 256/512 GB internal storage capacity.

The main feature, a 200 MP flying camera for recording.

The rear camera is 16 MP+5 MP+32 MP with a 64MP selfie camera.

It is packed with a 6900 maH Battery to play PUBG games easily.

Finger Print Reader and a Face ID Sensor.

The flying camera can slide out of the phone and allow the user to take photos from a distance.