Here is why everybody is loving TECNO Spark 8C

When it comes to the market, many mobile companies are launching their products with amazing features, but out of all these, TECNO Spark 8C has achieved popularity due to its amazing features, and everyone is loving it.

Although it’s been a while since the launch of TECNO Spark 8C, the hype is still going strong.

Why is everyone so crazy about it? Why is everyone obsessed with Spark 8C? You will all get the answers to these questions after having reviewed this amazing smartphone.

Today in the world of technology, we all have our preferences when it comes to buying a smartphone, and it is very rare to have all the amazing features in a single smartphone.

Some smartphones have it all, but they are not affordable, and some are affordable but lack many features. Well, this is a major problem that we all face while buying smartphones.

Let’s have a look at the amazing features of TECNO Spark 8C.

It is the true value-added smartphone

These days when everything is so expensive, we all want a smartphone that lasts us long.

So moving to my point, TECNO Spark 8C is an absolute value-added smartphone as compared to other many brands in the market. You get many features under one label. Other mobiles with such features are very expensive or non-existent.

Memory Fusion

Do you know that epic feeling when your smartphone runs smoothly without any interruption? That’s what the Memory Fusion does.

It allows interchangeable memory slots for the phone to operate well. For instance, the usual 4GB RAM is extended to 7GB when needed. Thus, it also makes the switching easily between different applications.

13MP AI-Enhanced Dual Camera

The powerful camera features in SPARK 8C are a wonderful feature that can put any camera phone to shame.

What makes it different than the rest is the artificial intelligence that adds high-definition via various filters to your captured image. Moreover, the 1612*720 resolution power is what you need to get an HD picture without using much editing software. Now you don’t have to run after your friends for DSLR pictures or editing. 😉

Peek Proof Feature

We all have those friends or family members who keep looking at our phones while we are using them. It’s so annoying but never mind as we have our solution now.

This amazing peek proof feature found on TECNO Spark 8C will have your heart. This feature obscures your smartphone display, so others have a hard time sneaking over your shoulder whenever you are using your smartphone while chatting or for other personal use.

Battery Timing

Now you can attend the longest calls and play the heavy mission-based games without your battery running out.

Yes, the TECNO Spark 8C mobile has extra-long power with a battery of 5000mAh. It means no more worrying about your mobile going dead while you want to use it badly.

Visually Appealing Appearance

The first impression is the last, and all the first impressions are mostly made by physical appearance. Now, when you will see this TECNO mobile, it would be like love at first sight.

It has four different colors: Magnet black, turquoise cyan, diamond pearl, and Iris. Moreover, its slim appearance makes it look stylish and flawless.

App Lock Feature

The app lock feature is one of the favorite features people are loving. It enables locking the apps so that privacy is maintained.

Imagine times, when your younger siblings keep on using phones, and you need to lock some apps, here you have it.

Display

The TECNO Spark 8C has a widescreen display of 6.56-inch along with an IPS LCD screen type, HD+, and 1612*720 pixels resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90%, which offers you a good viewing experience.

The dimension of the smartphone is 164.57 x 76 x 8.95 mm, and it weighs 193 grams. It is built with a glass front, plastic frame, and back.

90 Hz Refresh Rate

Merely the fast processor and a good memory aren’t enough if your phone does not have room to refresh itself. This smartphone excels in this feature with a 90 Hz refresh rate that smoothens your phone operability. Amazing, right?

Super Boost

Enjoy the smooth and uninterrupted experience at all times. The system automatically scans junk, and you can defrag your phone storage with one click or classification deep cleaning. It keeps your phone running smoothly even after prolonged use.

Conclusion

The TECNO smartphones are specifically targeted to cater to everyone. Not to brag, but TECNO Pakistan might be the best producer of this year when it comes to mobile phones for the common man. Class, style, and value, everything is included in their phones, and SPARK 8C is no exception.

If you haven’t gotten it yet, go to their online retailers and book it now.