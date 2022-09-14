Air India Express Plane Catches Fire At Muscat Airport

Air India Express plane caught fire at the Muscat Airpot, it emerges on Wednesday.

As reported, an Air India Express plane engine caught fire as it was preparing to take off from the Oman airport.

There were 141 passengers and 6 crew members onboard the flight.



“All passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport,” the Indian Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.



The reports claim that there was no fire warning in the cockpit while the sudden engine fire sparked left to rush to evacuate passengers on board.

As passengers streamed across the tarmac, many received light injuries.

Video clips showing the chaos at the Muscat Airport runway are now doing rounds on social media.

Just in : – Passengers evacuated via slides after smoke on Air India Express Muscat-Cochin flight IX-442, VT-AXZ. – There were 141 passengers plus 6 crew onboard and all are safe.@FlyWithIX pic.twitter.com/rdML4loMmb — Munawar Shaikh (@Munawar24322018) September 14, 2022

Some of the 141 passengers received “minor bruises”, the airline said in a statement, adding there was no fire warning in the cockpit and another aircraft spotted the smoke.

“While it was on the taxiway, another aircraft reported observing fumes from one of the engines. However, there was no fire warning indication in the cockpit,” a statement said.

“As a matter of abundant precaution … the crew stopped on the taxiway and activated the onboard engine fire extinguishers.”