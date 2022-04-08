DHL cargo plane splits in two after crash-landing at Costa Rica airport

DHL cargo plane splits in two after crash-landing at the Costa Rica airport.

As reported, a Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft operated by DHL made an emergency landing at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria international airport on Thursday.

The aircraft was bound for Guatemala when it apparently had a failure in the hydraulic system,

The accident led to the temporary closure of the Costa Rica international airport.

Reportedly, the cargo plane took off from Juan Santamaria Airport and headed north initially before deviating from an original course after 10 minutes.

1999 built DHL Aero Expreso B757-27APCF aircraft did an emergency landing receiving substantial damages at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO),followed by takeoff and a 25 minutes holding pattern from the same airport on 7th April.

Luis Miranda Munoz, deputy director of Costa Rica’s civil aviation authority in a statement shared that the aircraft was bound for Guatemala when it apparently had a failure in the hydraulic system.

The issue prompted the pilot to request an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, he added.

DHL’s incident response team in a statement said that it has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with the relevant authorities to determine what happened.

DHL stated the crew was unharmed but revealed that one member was undergoing a medical review as a precaution.