Flights delayed at Jeddah airport amid unusual rush of Umrah pilgrims

PIA travelers have been facing four to five hours of delays in their scheduled flights.

Several flights have been delayed at Jeddah airport amid the unusual rush of Umrah pilgrims.

The repatriation of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia resulted in an unusual rush at the North Terminal of Jeddah Airport on Wednesday.

Massive congestion at Jeddah Airport is causing extraordinary delays in the flights of several international airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

People have been struggling to reach the check-in counters due to the unusual rush.

As reported, the PIA travelers have been facing four to five hours of delays in their scheduled flights.

While hundreds of passengers were forced to stay outside the terminal’s door.

A number of social media users posted the chaotic scenes from the Jeddah International Airport on social media.

 

 

As reported, the PIA management held talks with the officials of Jeddah airport following the directives of the Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Following the talks, the Saudi officials shifted the PIA flights to the airport’s Hajj terminal from the northern terminal taking the steps to facilitate Pakistani Umrah pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan explained the prevailing situation at the Jeddah airport, in a press statement, and said that all airlines’ flights departing from Jeddah were facing extended delays.

“Passengers were facing difficulties in check-in as there were only four boarding gates at the North Terminal that were insufficient to handle the increased number of travelers,” he said, adding that PIA flights will face delays on Tuesday night.

PIA administration had issued instructions to provide all possible facilities to its passengers, while the national flag carrier’s officials in Jeddah were constantly in contact with the Saudi authorities, he said.

“The PIA’s CEO himself is monitoring the situation,” he added.

Timely information regarding flights can be obtained from PIA Station Manager Tariq Majeed 3203438 54 +966 or deputy station manager 4553342 55 +966, shared PIA spokesperson.

 

 

