“Fly Jinnah” reveals its domestic network and launch plans

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier (LCC), today announced the launch of its commercial flights starting 1 November 2022. The launch destinations network will include four domestic routes connecting Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.
The carrier will operate its inaugural flight from Karachi to Islamabad on 31st October 2022that will mark the launch of the airline’s commercial operation.
Flights are now open for sale and customers can book their tickets by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call center (021-3565096) or through travel agencies.
Commercial Schedule:
Schedule to Islamabad International Airport, effective November 1st, 2022 (all times local):
|Flight
|Departure
|Time
|Arrival
|Time
|Aircraft
|Frequency
|9P670
|Karachi
|07:00
|Islamabad
|09:00
|Airbus A320
|Daily
|9P671
|Islamabad
|09:40
|Karachi
|11:45
|Airbus A320
|Daily
|9P674
|Karachi
|18:50
|Islamabad
|20:50
|Airbus A320
|Daily
|9P675
|Islamabad
|21:30
|Karachi
|23:35
|Airbus A320
|Daily
Schedule to Lahore International Airport, effective November 1st, 2022 (all times local):
|Flight
|Departure
|Time
|Arrival
|Time
|Aircraft
|Frequency
|9P842
|Karachi
|12:45
|Lahore
|14:25
|Airbus A320
|Daily
|9P843
|Lahore
|15:05
|Karachi
|17:20
|Airbus A320
|Daily
|9P846
|Karachi
|18:00
|Lahore
|19:40
|Airbus A320
|Daily
|9P847
|Lahore
|20:40
|Karachi
|22:55
|Airbus A320
|Daily
Schedule to Peshawar International Airport, effective November 1st, 2022 (all times local):
|Flight
|Departure
|Time
|Arrival
|Time
|Aircraft
|Frequency
|9P865
|Karachi
|16:10
|Peshawar
|17:55
|Airbus A320
|Daily
|9P866
|Peshawar
|18:35
|Karachi
|20:50
|Airbus A320
|Daily
Schedule to Quetta International Airport, effective November 2nd, 2022 (all times local):
|Flight
|Departure
|Time
|Arrival
|Time
|Aircraft
|Frequency
|9P851
|Karachi
|07:00
|Quetta
|08:20
|Airbus A320
|Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun
|9P852
|Quetta
|13:35
|Karachi
|15:10
|Airbus A320
|Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun
Fly Jinnah will start its operations with a fleet of three Airbus A320-200 aircraft, providing added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that will allow passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.
To know more follow Fly Jinnah on social media:
The website: www.flyjinnah.com | social media I @FlyJinnah