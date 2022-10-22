“Fly Jinnah” reveals its domestic network and launch plans

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier (LCC), today announced the launch of its commercial flights starting 1 November 2022. The launch destinations network will include four domestic routes connecting Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

The carrier will operate its inaugural flight from Karachi to Islamabad on 31st October 2022that will mark the launch of the airline’s commercial operation.

Flights are now open for sale and customers can book their tickets by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call center (021-3565096) or through travel agencies.

Commercial Schedule:

Schedule to Islamabad International Airport, effective November 1st, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 9P670 Karachi 07:00 Islamabad 09:00 Airbus A320 Daily 9P671 Islamabad 09:40 Karachi 11:45 Airbus A320 Daily 9P674 Karachi 18:50 Islamabad 20:50 Airbus A320 Daily 9P675 Islamabad 21:30 Karachi 23:35 Airbus A320 Daily

Schedule to Lahore International Airport, effective November 1st, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 9P842 Karachi 12:45 Lahore 14:25 Airbus A320 Daily 9P843 Lahore 15:05 Karachi 17:20 Airbus A320 Daily 9P846 Karachi 18:00 Lahore 19:40 Airbus A320 Daily 9P847 Lahore 20:40 Karachi 22:55 Airbus A320 Daily

Schedule to Peshawar International Airport, effective November 1st, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 9P865 Karachi 16:10 Peshawar 17:55 Airbus A320 Daily 9P866 Peshawar 18:35 Karachi 20:50 Airbus A320 Daily

Schedule to Quetta International Airport, effective November 2nd, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 9P851 Karachi 07:00 Quetta 08:20 Airbus A320 Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun 9P852 Quetta 13:35 Karachi 15:10 Airbus A320 Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun

Fly Jinnah will start its operations with a fleet of three Airbus A320-200 aircraft, providing added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that will allow passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

