Fly Jinnah secures operating license

Fly Jinnah secured an operating license on Tuesday.

Fly Jinnah (FJ), a low-cost air carrier for domestic routes, will start operating flights from the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Fly Jinnah (FJ), is a joint venture between Lakson Group, one of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerates, and the Air Arabia Group.

In a press release, the company said it had received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Air Operating License (AOL).

“Securing the AOC and AOL confirms that Fly Jinnah has met all the professional capabilities, adheres to all safety regulations, and has proven safe and secure to operate as a passenger and cargo airline following the completion of rigorous inspections by the PCAA,” the press release reads, adding that the airline was in “full compliance” with all technical and operational requirements set by PCAA.

The company would continue to coordinate closely with the PCAA to determine the date for launching airline operations, it added.

“We thank the PCAA for their support throughout the entire process of obtaining the AOC and we are confident that FJ will add significant value to the air transport sector of Pakistan,” the press release quoted Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Al Ali as saying.

Taking to social media, Fakhr e Alam welcomed Fly Jinnah which is likely to begin its flight operations with 3 new Airbus A320 planes.

He stated, “The skies are opening up and competitors are heating up, and the last word beneficiary would be the clients.”