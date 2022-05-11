Messi is Saudi Arabia’s new tourism ambassador!

Football legend Lionel Messi was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The Argentine star was given a royal welcome on Monday night upon his arrival in the Kingdom.

Messi visited Jeddah’s historic area, as part of his visit to showcase the country’s burgeoning industry.

Princess Haifa Al-Saud, assistant minister of tourism, hosted and accompanied Paris Saint-Germain and Argentine footballer, a family member, and Leandro Paredes, a teammate at his club and national team.

Messi and his friends toured various parts of old Jeddah, including ancient landmarks which are registered on the heritage list of the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

Princess Haifa Al-Saud, In a tweet, shared, “Earlier today, I had a great time showing Messi and his friends around the historic area of Jeddah. I am glad that he was mesmerized by its essence, heritage, and beauty.”

Earlier today, I had a great time showing Messi and his friends around historic #Jeddah! I’m glad that he was mesmerized by its essence, heritage and beauty. I look forward to welcoming him, his family and friends again very soon! pic.twitter.com/nWp9LhRGEX — Haifa Mohammed Al-Saud (@hmalsaud1) May 10, 2022

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb who received Messi at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, announced the football star’s arrival in KSA in a tweet wrote: “I am pleased to welcome Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia. We are excited for you to explore the treasure of the Red Sea, the Jeddah Season, and our ancient history. This is not his first visit to the Kingdom and it will not be the last.”

I am pleased to welcome Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia We are excited for you to explore the treasures of the Red Sea, the Jeddah Season and our ancient history.

This is not his first visit to the Kingdom and it will not be the last! @VisitSaudiNow pic.twitter.com/RDfxFIRjrt — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 9, 2022

نرحب بليونيل ميسي وأصدقائه في جدة للاستمتاع بعراقة جدة التاريخية وفعاليات #موسم_جدة وجمال البحر الأحمر#ميسي_سفيراً_للسياحة_السعودية pic.twitter.com/ENEToVMmS3 — الهيئة السعودية للسياحة (@SaudiTourism) May 9, 2022

Since his arrival in the Kingdom social media is buzzing with all praises for Messi:

Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦. Hearing Messi will be the Ambassador of Tourism of Sport for them. pic.twitter.com/nHJh6lgJa5 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) May 9, 2022

Lionel Messi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/gFrX4QBM40 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) May 10, 2022