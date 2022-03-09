Mid-air drama cost PIA a whopping Rs12.5 million loss

Mid-air drama has cost PIA a whopping Rs12.5 million loss!



As being reported, a passenger on the PIA Torntao bound flight from Karachi suffered a cardiac arrest however, after returning the flight from mid-air and passenger’s checkup at the hospital the heart attack call turned out to be bogus.





According to the national flag carrier spokesperson, the passenger was identified as Syed Wasi, a dual national of Canada.

“The passenger was immediately rushed to a hospital after the landing, however, during medical examination, no evidence of cardiac arrest was found,” he said.

The passenger was blacklisted by the national flag carrier after it had to suffer losses of Rs12.5 million owing to the entire drama from the passenger, PIA spokesman has confirmed.

“The airline incurred losses of Rs12.5 million after it had to de-fuel the plane and had to land with only 100 tonnes in the fuel tank,” the spokesman said.

However, responding to the controversy, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd, Air Marshal Arshad Malik said, “All about serving humanity, #PIA is all about services to our countrymen, whatever in line with our religion and moral obligation, it is there.”