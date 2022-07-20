Pakistani passport once again ranks fourth-worst in the world!

The latest Henley Passport Index is back with its ranking for the world’s most powerful and the weakest passports as the world recovers from Covid-19.

The index uses 17 years of data, to determine the strength of the passport.

Henley & Partners firm’s Henley Passport Index has been regularly monitoring the world’s most travel-friendly passports since 2006.

According to the most recent Henley Passport Index, the Pakistani passport once again ranked the fourth-worst in the world, one place below Yemen and three steps above Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s travel document stands at 109 on the index and grants free access to 32 countries only.

As per the index, Japan continues to have the most powerful passports in the world, followed by Singapore and South Korea.

Having a Japanese passport, one can make hassle-free entry to 193 countries, one more than those from Singapore and South Korea.

The last year’s index showed that Pakistan has visa-free access to only 31 other countries.