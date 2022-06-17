PIA Toronto-bound flight forced to take an alternative route, to avoid Russian air space, it emerges on Friday.

As reported, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has re-routed its Toronto-bound flight from Islamabad after facing difficulties in getting overflying clearance amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PIA flight from Islamabad was brought to Karachi first from where it took off for Toronto after flying over the European countries instead of Russia.

The PIA flight PK781, with more than 250 passengers on board, departed from Karachi at 2 pm (today).

According to the PIA spokesperson, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has made it difficult for the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to transfer money for flight overflying charges to Russia.

“Russia is facing difficulties to receive overflying payments due to global sanctions. The PIA is forced to take an alternative route,” the spokesperson added.

“The PIA flight from Islamabad to Toronto will use the air route of Iran, Turkey, and Europe,” he informed, adding, “The plane will be refueled in Karachi for a 17-hour non-stop flight.”