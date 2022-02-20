PIA gears up to start direct flight operation to Australia

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is gearing up to start direct flight operation to Australia!

According to the reports, the national flag carrier in its initial plans will start two direct weekly flights – to and from Karachi and Lahore to Sydney.

PIA has requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Australia to start direct air operations from Pakistan from March 14.

The request from PIA states that PIA will start air operations to Australia from March 14, initially PIA will start 2 weekly flights to Australia.

“If it (flights to Australia by a Pakistani carrier) happens, it would be happening for the first time ever,” said PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez.

“We have run the feasibility, which says it would be beneficial for the airline,” he added.

It may be recalled that PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik had announced the launch of PIA direct air operations from Pakistan to Australia.