Saudi Arabia announces new set of rules for pilgrims visiting holy cities

Saudi Arabia has announced a new set of rules for pilgrims visiting the two holy cities, Makkah and Madina.

Anyone who is caught playing ‘music’ of any kind during the call of Prayer (Adhan) from Mosques will now be fined SAR 1000 for a first-time violation and SAR 2000 for repeat violations

Furthermore, Individuals will be removed and fined SR 500 who enter Mosques including the Two Holy Mosques wearing shorts.

The development comes as the foreign Umrah pilgrims continue to arrive in the kingdom and the Grand Mosque nears full capacity after more than 2 years.

For those arriving on a Tourist Visa to perform Umrah and visit the Two Holy Mosques, special guidelines were also issued.



“All procedures and regulations related to Hajj 1443 AH will be announced through the official channels of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in due course”, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced.