Oyeyeah
Travel and Tours

Saudi Arabia announces new set of rules for pilgrims visiting holy cities

Individuals will be removed and fined SR 500 who enter Mosques including the Two Holy Mosques wearing shorts.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk7 views
posted on
Views

Saudi Arabia has announced a new set of rules for pilgrims visiting the two holy cities, Makkah and Madina.

Anyone who is caught playing ‘music’ of any kind during the call of Prayer (Adhan) from Mosques will now be fined SAR 1000 for a first-time violation and SAR 2000 for repeat violations

Published Earlier:

Furthermore, Individuals will be removed and fined SR 500 who enter Mosques including the Two Holy Mosques wearing shorts.

The development comes as the foreign Umrah pilgrims continue to arrive in the kingdom and the Grand Mosque nears full capacity after more than 2 years.

For those arriving on a Tourist Visa to perform Umrah and visit the Two Holy Mosques, special guidelines were also issued.
“All procedures and regulations related to Hajj 1443 AH will be announced through the official channels of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in due course”, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced.
It was 2 years ago when KSA had started the implementation of precautionary measures in the Two Holy Mosques against the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You