UAE bans visit visas for Pakistani citizens from 24 cities!



The 24 cities on which the Emirates immigration authorities have put a ban include Abbottabad, Attock, Bajaur Agency, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Hunza, Quetta, Kasur, Kohat, Kotli AJK, Khushab, Kurram Agency, Larkana, Mohmand Agency, Muzaffargarh, Nawabshah, Parachinar, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Skardu and Sukkur.

According to the source the ban has not been officially announced; however, people with a ‘place of birth’ in the above-mentioned cities would not be awarded visit visas for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

An immigration official from Lahore, on condition of anonymity, revealed that UAE authorities amid multiple reasons including visa rule violations, will not grant visas to certain Pakistani nationals.

‘Potential visitors with a clean travel history and sound bank statement still enjoy the chances of getting a UAE to visit visa,’ the source added.

Initially, the ban was for 6 cities but now people from 24 cities would face the ban, the source shared.

‘The immigration department also gives go-ahead only to the potential visitors with approximately 5000 DHS and a return ticket,’ a source quoted the officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.