UAE abolishes PCR test for travellers from 8 countries including Pakistan

UAE has abolished the Covid test for travellers from 8 countries including Pakistan on Tueaday.

According to a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka will still have to submit a valid negative PCR test certificate for a test conducted at an approved facility within 48 hours of departure.

“The 48-hour period will start from the time the sample is submitted to a laboratory,” CAA spokesperson Saifullah said.

“Passengers will also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai and will self-quarantine until the results are released.”

Moreover, children under the age of 16 years are exempt from the tests.

“Children arriving from Egypt under the age of 12 years are exempt from the tests,” it said.

However, test results for passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and India should carry QR codes on them.

After Shahraj, similar relaxations were also announced for passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport on Tuesday.

Following the development, the airlines including FlyDubai and Emirates have also issued circulars that confirmed that a rapid PCR test conducted six hours prior to the departure would no longer be required, to be effective immediately.