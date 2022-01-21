Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child via surrogacy.

The celebrity couple made the announcement on their respective social media accounts on Friday.

However, Priyanka and Nick did not share the baby’s name or sex.

But according to an Indian news outlet, it’s a girl!

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” they each wrote.

Chopra, 39, and Jonas, 29, tied the knot in 2018 in India.

The wedding was an extravagant three-day affair.

It was earlier this month when in an interview with Vanity Fair, Chopra spoke about the couple having a baby in the future but did not mention that they were already expecting.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” she said. “By God’s grace when it happens, it happens.”