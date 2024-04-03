Latest News

7.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Taiwan leading to tsunami warnings issued in Japan

The Philippines also warns of tsunamis and orders the evacuation of coastal areas.

Saman SiddiquiApril 3, 2024
7.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Taiwan

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan early Wednesday morning, leading to tsunami warnings issued in Japan.

Several parts of Taipei’s capital have lost power after the earthquake.

The strong tremours were felt shortly before 8:00 am (0000 GMT) local time Wednesday,

The quake’s epicentre is located about 18 kilometres (11 miles) south of the city of Hualien, at a depth of 34.8 km, the US Geological Survey said. 

Japan issued an evacuation advisory for coastal areas near Okinawa after the earthquake triggered a tsunami warning.

As reported, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands, warning of waves up to 3 meters expected imminently.

 

Taiwan was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said it is “analyzing the event to determine the level of danger” for Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and British Columbia.

The images arriving on various social media platforms show buildings shaken off their foundations in an eastern Taiwan city after a powerful earthquake.

 

Earthquake in Taiwan “strongest in 25 years,” said Taipei seismology official. The Philippines also warns of tsunamis and orders the evacuation of coastal areas.

On Tuesday, Taiwan was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

This is a developing story.

