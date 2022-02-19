Oyeyeah
Bollywood News

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tie the knot

The couple exchanged vows at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in an intimate ceremony

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk12 views
posted on
Views

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have finally tied the knot on Saturday.

The couple has been dating for about 4 years.

Published Earlier:

The intimate wedding ceremony took place at a farmhouse in Mumbai’s Khandala area.

As being reported, Hollywood celebs  Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and many others were many among the guests at the wedding.

Reportedly, the guest list also included, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, and Monica Dogra.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the photos of Farhan’s wedding.

Some of the clicks from the intimate ceremony are now doing rounds on social media.

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You