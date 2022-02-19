Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tie the knot

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have finally tied the knot on Saturday.

The couple has been dating for about 4 years.

The intimate wedding ceremony took place at a farmhouse in Mumbai’s Khandala area.

As being reported, Hollywood celebs Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and many others were many among the guests at the wedding.

Reportedly, the guest list also included, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, and Monica Dogra.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the photos of Farhan’s wedding.

Some of the clicks from the intimate ceremony are now doing rounds on social media.