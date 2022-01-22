Stage actors Naseem Vicky and Agha Majid attacked in Faisalabad

Stage actors Naseem Vicky and Agha Majid were attacked in Faisalabad it emerges today.

As being reported, unknown assailants opened fire on stage actors at Rajbah Road in Faisalabad two days, when Naseem Vicky and Agha Majid were traveling after performing in a stage drama.

Both the actors, luckily remained unharmed in the incident.

However, Police have registered a case against the unidentified men and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, the Pillion-riding attackers opened fire on the vehicle which hit its tire.

“We have collected evidence from the crime scene and are also taking help from the CCTV footage to trace the suspects and possible motive behind the act,” police briefed the media.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad.

“The incident of firing on stage actors is unfortunate and those behind it will be arrested soon,” he said.