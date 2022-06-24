Mehwish Hayat’s character in Ms.Marvel draws first reaction praise!
The production team and Mehwish Hayat had remained tight-lipped about her character in Ms. Marvel.
Pakistani fand had been eagerly waiting to see her in character, the actress has finally debuted in the latest episode of the show as Kamala Khan’s ancestor Aisha.
After catching a glimpse at Mehwish Hayat’s official entry into Marvel Universe is being applauded on social media.
Spoiler alert!
So Happy To See Mehwish Hayat @MehwishHayat #Aisha Marvel #MehwishHayat pic.twitter.com/5n6ePJ8wCO
— Me_chandra_06 (@2103Chandra) June 22, 2022
seeing mehwish hayat this episode was so surreal . mehwish has powers yay!
#MsMarvel #MehwishHayat pic.twitter.com/QBznVvai1X
— Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) June 23, 2022
Spoiler Alert … #MehwishHayat is now part of the MCU!
Proud of her achievement, and proud of being her friend. Way to go!#MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/tWOo06z1yS
— Omair Alavi عمیر علوی (@omair78) June 22, 2022
Mehwish Hayat now have the Power to change Pakistan Ecnomic condition 🤣 #MsMarvel #MehwishHayat pic.twitter.com/hRofpweULV
— Teto Patiyaa 🇵🇰 (@Pola_620) June 22, 2022