Dua Zehra presented before the court in Karachi

The hearing has been adjourned till August 1st.

Dua Zehra was presented before the court in Karachi on Wednesday.

As reported, the hearing of the case has been adjorn till Monday August 1st.

Published Earlier:

The judge has  directed the public prosecutor that Dua Zehra must not be presented before the court until it issues further orders.

As reported, Dua Zehra’s lawyer said before the court that Dua must be asked whether she is satisfied with the public prosecutor.

According to the news source, awyer of Zaheer Ahmed conditionally said that he would not give statements to the media only if the same was assured by the claimant side too.

Dua Zehra, a Karachi girl who was reported mising in April, was brought to Karachi on Sunday.

 

 

