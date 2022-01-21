NCOC decides to close schools for one week in high COVID positivity rate areas!

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced the decision on Friday.

NCOC notified that the “Education institutions, premises, sections, specific classes with high positivity to be closed for ONE week.”

The notification further added that provincial administration in consultation with district health, education authorities, and school administrations are to set a threshold of cases for deciding such closures.

COVID testing in education institutes was carried out in major Omicron hit cities to ascertain disease spread among students and ensure accurate disease mapping, NCOC added.

Furthermore, NCOC has issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mosques and worship places across the country.

Under the new SOPs only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to offer prayer in mosques or at other worship places while wearing face masks has been declared mandatory.

Furthermore, worshippers at the mosques will be required to maintain a social distancing of at least six feet.

And all the mosques have been directed to remove mats and carpets from their premises.

The NCOC has also advised elderly and comorbid persons to prefer offering prayer at home and maintain minimal attendance for the prayer.

Pakistan on Friday has reported the highest daily Covid cases since the start of the pandemic as the positivity rate crosses 12%

Pakistan on Friday reported 7,678 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths.

While the COVID positivity rate in the country’s biggest city Karachi has crossed the 46% mark.