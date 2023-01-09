Pakistan secures $8.57bn flood aid at Geneva donors’ conference

Pakistan secured $8bn flood aid at the Geneva donors’ conference on Monday!

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that Pakistan has already received total pledges of $8.57 billion at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

Marriyum Aurangzeb shared details of the first plenary of the day-long Geneva conference culminated in a generous outpouring of the international community in line with the collaborative vision of a coalition of willing: EU pledged $93 million, Germany $88 million, China $100 million, Islamic Development Bank IDB $4.2 Billion, WB $2 billion, Japan $77 million, Asian Development Bank ADB $1.5 billion, USAID $100 million, France $345 million, total $8.57 billion.

in line with collaborative vision of coalition of willing.

The pledges came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched an $8 billion flood aid appeal at the Geneva moot, aimed at helping the country overcome the devastation caused by the cataclysmic floods.

PM Shehbaz Sharif told the moot’s participants that Pakistan is in dire want of $8 billion from world donors during the next three years to shore up the country’s economy which was mostly laid to waste by extreme floods from June to October 2022.

“We are racing against time,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said, stressing that relief work needed to continue as some areas of Sindh needed drainage of water, while the education of millions of children remains affected.

He said the international community’s solidarity and long-term support to Pakistan at this critical juncture would make the difference between staying unprepared or facing the future with renewed hope and aspirations.

“It is about the solidarity and vision needed to ensure the world’s transition to a sustainable future not on paper but on the ground in schools, in the fields, in business, in industries, and in homes.”