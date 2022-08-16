How much profit did petrol pump owners earn in the last two weeks? Report

How much profit did petrol pump owners earn in the last two weeks? The latest data figures in a report have revealed.

The federal government has changed the prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days of August on Monday.

With the new official announcement, the price of petrol per liter has been increased by more than 6 rupees per litre.



According to the sources, PSO’s petrol purchase from 1st to 15th August was Rs 197. 39 while the value of the dollar on 1st August was Rs238 and on 15th August it was Rs214.

According to the data, the cost of delivery per litre across the country was Rs5.84 and the margin of oil marketing companies was Rs4.68.

The figures show that the profit of petrol pump owners has been fixed at Rs 7 per litre twice as much as that of the companies and Rs 20 has been taken from the price of petrol as Petroleum Development Levy (PDL).

It should be noted that on August 1, the price of petrol was Rs 227.19 per litre and yesterday the price was increased by Rs 6 .72 per litre.