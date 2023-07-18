Latest News

PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son killed in road accident in Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others offered heartfelt condolences and expressed deep sorrow over Hanza Tariq's death

Saman SiddiquiJuly 18, 2023


PML-N leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son was killed in a road accident on 7th Avenue in Islamabad.

According to the police, the former minister’s son, Hanza Tariq, was traveling in a four-wheeler vehicle along 7th Avenue in the wee hours of Tuesday, when he met with an accident.

Reportedly the vehicle went out of control due to overspeeding and overturned on the green belt.

According to the eyewitnesses, Hanza Tariq was racing with another pickup which left the scene after which he lost control of his pickup and crashed.
 

According to the initial report, around 12:10 last night, two four-wheelers were traveling together at high speed on 7th Avenue, due to which one vehicle went out of control and hit a pole, Dr. Fazal Chaudhry son was driving the car, his guard was seated next to him.

The guard is reported of being treated at Pims Hospital in critical condition.

Hanza reportedly sustained multiple injuries in the deadly crash and succumbed to injuries after being shifted to the hospital.

His funeral prayer was offered in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others offered heartfelt condolences and expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of PML-N leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son.

 

 

 

 

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

