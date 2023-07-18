PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son killed in road accident in Islamabad

PML-N leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son was killed in a road accident on 7th Avenue in Islamabad.

According to the police, the former minister’s son, Hanza Tariq, was traveling in a four-wheeler vehicle along 7th Avenue in the wee hours of Tuesday, when he met with an accident.

Reportedly the vehicle went out of control due to overspeeding and overturned on the green belt.

According to the eyewitnesses, Hanza Tariq was racing with another pickup which left the scene after which he lost control of his pickup and crashed.



According to the initial report, around 12:10 last night, two four-wheelers were traveling together at high speed on 7th Avenue, due to which one vehicle went out of control and hit a pole, Dr. Fazal Chaudhry son was driving the car, his guard was seated next to him.

The guard is reported of being treated at Pims Hospital in critical condition.

Hanza reportedly sustained multiple injuries in the deadly crash and succumbed to injuries after being shifted to the hospital.

His funeral prayer was offered in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others offered heartfelt condolences and expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of PML-N leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son.

Deeply grieved to learn of the death of young son of PMLN leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a car accident. For parents, nothing is more heart shattering than losing a child. My heart goes out to Tariq and his bereaved family in this hour of indescribable grief. The whole PML-N… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 18, 2023

I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son Anza Tariq, I offer my deepest condolences to the whole family and pray to the Allah to give them strength .@pmln_org @PMLNISBOfficial #tariqfazalchaudhry — Mir Murad Baluch (@panjgur) July 18, 2023