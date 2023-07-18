Djokovic slapped with a $8,000 fine for smashing racket in Wimbledon final

Djokovic has been slapped with a $8,000 fine for smashing his racket in the Wimbledon final!

Novak Djokovic has been handed a $8,000 (£6,100) fine for “racket abuse,” marking the highest individual fine of the 2023 season thus far.



During the final match on Sunday at the Centre Court, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic lost his cool and smashed his racket against a net post.

It happened during the fifth set after Alcaraz claimed a crucial break of serve to go 2-1 up in the decider and inch closer to a famous victory Djokovic smashed his racquet against the net post, leaving a dent in the wooden frame, showing visible signs of frustration after losing the game.

Consequently, the chair umpire handed the 36-year-old a violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Umpire Fergus Murphy issued a warning against Djokovic for a code violation.

RACQUET SMASH: Novak Djokovic was unable to keep his cool as his long reign at Wimbledon was brought to an end by Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in an epic men's singles final. 🎾 #9News



Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz made history by breaking Djokovic’s unbeaten 34-win streak in a thrilling five-set match at the Wimbledon final, breaking the 20-year dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Djokovic.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim his maiden Wimbledon title.

However, the expression of frustration by the 36-year-old Serb tennis star has cost him a penalty, amounting to £6,117, for “racket abuse”, confirmed the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Monday.

“[It] was frustration,” Djokovic said afterward.

“I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth,” he added.