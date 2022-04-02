Malaika Arora injured in car accident

Malaika Arora sustains minor injuries in a car accident on Saturday evening.

As being reported, Malaika was attending a fashion event in Pune and her car reportedly met with an accident on the outskirts of Mumbai.

In a pile-up between three vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, the police said the model received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Actor Malaika Arora has minor injuries on her forehead; a CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night and will be discharged in the morning tomorrow, reported news agency ANI quoting Apollo Hospital.



According to the police: “The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident-prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damage. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries.”

“Now an FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened. Apparently, Malaika’s car was between two tourist vehicles.”

“We have received the registration number of all the three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened, ” Assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station said.