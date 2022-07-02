Faysal Qureshi’s film ‘Sorry a Love Story’ shelved

Faysal Qureshi’s film ‘Sorry a Love Story’ has been shelved!

In a sad turn of events for Pakistani cinema, the upcoming film, having a stellar cast has been shelved of which half of the scenes are reported to be shot.

The launch event of the film was also held a few months ago.

Senior actor Faysal Qureshi along with filmmaker, Sohail Javed broke the news to the fans on social media.

“It is really painful for me to announce this, it’s even more painful for Sohail Javed as it was his baby project, here we are officially announcing that we are shelving the film Sorry a Love Story, I thank a lot of my friends who constantly supported me in this venture, now we won’t make this film”, said Faysal Quraishi.

He further added that there were a few people who did not want the film to be made and did a lot of conspiracies about the film.

Faysal Qureshi said that there were many other issues, situations, and factors due to which they shelved the film.

He went on to add that after Covid markets are also not the same so we decided to cancel the film, keeping all the hurdles and scenarios in mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi)

On the other hand, Sohail Javed said, “Here is our final announcement on Sorry, the pain of shelving our baby cannot be explained in words, we love you all and will meet again with something else soon.”