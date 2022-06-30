Ms Marvel latest episode features Coke Studio’s hit ‘Pasoori’

Ms Marvel’s latest episode features Coke Studio’s hit ‘Pasoori’!

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s groovy Coke Studio 14 offering has been an instant hit reaching 200 million views on YouTube.

It reached a new height after featuring in the Marvel series.

Taking it to social media, the director of Pasoori Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan aka Xulfi congratulated his team and thanked the Universe for the infinite blessings.

Coke Studio 14’s Pasoori has been featured in episode 4 of the series, which is packed with spectacular visuals and thrilling debuts.

Ali Sethi also shared the news on Instagram. “did you catch us in @msmarvelofficial episode 4? Pasoori pow,” he wrote.