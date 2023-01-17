Faris Shafi releases new song ‘With Love’ produced by Abdullah Siddiqui

In an Instagram, Faris shared a small snippet from the song with a caption saying, “With Love – Faris.”

SONG – WITH LOVE, is a rap in English and Punjabi.

And it seems like the rapper is dropping songs more consistently now.



Faris Shafi’s other songs include Muaziz Saarif, Awaam, Introduction, Waasta, Ye Dunya, and many others.

Comments continue to pour in on social media timelines following the release of Faris’s new song.

The new Faris Shafi song might be the best one since Nazar — Bilal (@Abeynahipata) January 17, 2023

Faris shafi randomly dropping a new song>>>>> — kajhoor (@geezarsahikardo) January 16, 2023

For 4 people in my followers who have heard Faris Shafi pic.twitter.com/Sr6PTOlQtK — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) January 16, 2023

