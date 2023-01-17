Music

Faris Shafi releases new song ‘With Love’ produced by Abdullah Siddiqui

NewsDeskJanuary 17, 2023
0 5 Less than a minute

Faris Shafi releases a new song ‘With Love’ produced by Abdullah Siddiqui!’

In an Instagram, Faris shared a small snippet from the song with a caption saying, “With Love – Faris.”

SONG – WITH LOVE, is a rap in English and Punjabi.

And it seems like the rapper is dropping songs more consistently now.

Faris Shafi’s other songs include Muaziz Saarif, Awaam, Introduction, Waasta, Ye Dunya, and many others.

Comments continue to pour in on social media timelines following the release of Faris’s new song.

 

 

 

NewsDeskJanuary 17, 2023
0 5 Less than a minute

NewsDesk

Related Articles

Shae Gill lights up Times Square as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan ambassador

December 27, 2022

Black Box Sounds Announces Krewella Pakistan Tour 2023

December 26, 2022

Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder, cancels 2023 tours

December 8, 2022

Pasoori surpasses BTS’ Butter to become the most-Googled song of 2022 globally

December 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 × one =

Back to top button