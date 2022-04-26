3 Chinese nationals among 4 killed in BLA claimed suicide attack at KU’s Confucius Institute

3 Chinese nationals among 4 killed in BLA claimed a suicide attack at KU’s Confucius Institute.



As reported, the suicide attack was carried out at 2:30 PM local time.

A spokesperson for the university has confirmed that three of the victims were Chinese nationals.

The victims of the incident have been identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and Khalid, a Pakistani national van driver.

While the two injured have been identified as Wang Yuqing and Hamid.

The CCTV footage shows a female suicide bomber exploding herself as the van carrying Chinese teachers reached the entrance of Confucius Institute inside Karachi University.

Warning Video Contains Graphic Content!

Banned outfit Majeed Brigade of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.



BLA claimed that a female suicide bomber exploded herself on a van transporting Chinese teachers.

The attack was carried out by a female suicide attacker Shari Baloch.

This is for the first time ever that BLA has used a female suicide bomber for an attack.

The explosion was initially reported to have been caused by a gas cylinder.